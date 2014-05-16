Country singer Scotty McCreery has broken his silence after he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint in an early morning raid at the beginning of the month.

The former "American Idol" star was visiting a student pal in North Carolina when four men burst in on them and demanded cash.

Recalling the "scary" incident during a Friday morning interview with Los Angeles-based DJ Ryan Seacrest, McCreery said, "We had gone out ... it was, like, 1.30 in the morning. ... We were watching 'Gladiator' on TV and all of a sudden we heard a knock (at the door). We didn't recognize them (men) so we didn't open it. And the second guy, (my friend) thought it was a neighbor. And it was only one person ... no mask, no gun, no glove, didn't look suspicious. As soon as they opened the door, then four people barged in guns a-blazing.

"I thought, 'Whatever you want you take it.' I was on the ground, and he was holding the gun to our heads. I was staring down the barrel of a pistol."

No one was hurt in the raid but the robbers made off with a wallet, the singer's phone and a laptop.

Police have charged teenager Mikkail Jammal Shaw with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.