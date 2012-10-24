Sean 'Diddy' Combs injured in Beverly Hills car accident

WENN

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been injured in a car accident in Los Angeles.

His chauffeured Cadillac Escalade was involved in a crash with a Lexus RX outside the Beverly Hills Hotel at lunchtime on Wednesday, and an ambulance was called to the scene.

According to X17, hotel employees rushed to assist Diddy, his driver and a second passenger. The rap mogul was briefly spotted lying on the lawn in front of the hotel.

It appears the injuries sustained in the accident were minor, as no one was taken to the hospital.

Police insiders tell TMZ that a report of the accident was taken but no citations were issued. It is not clear who was at fault.

