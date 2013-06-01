Sean Parker is a married man! The Napster founder and Facebook billionaire, 33, wed singer-songwriter Alexandra Lenas on Saturday, June 1, a rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The ceremony took place in Big Sur, Calif. at the Ventana Inn. According to the rep, the couple celebrated with 300 family members and friends "in a romantic, magical setting."

A source tells Us that money was certainly not an object at the nuptials, where Parker even hired Ngila Dickson, the designer from The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, to style their guests and the groom's wardrobe. The couple's 6-month-old daughter, Winter Victoria, and the flower girls were also dressed by Dickson.

"He is having costumes made for each guest, spending millions of dollars," a source revealed to Us of the ceremony.

Parker confirmed in a tweet on April 1 that they were indeed costuming guests, but denied that it was a "theme" wedding.

"Academy award winning costume designer Ngila Dickson is creating gorgeous, inspiring, and unique designs that are both modern and whimsical," he wrote. "Sorry to disappoint, but the wardrobe we're giving wedding guests is essentially modern … There will be nothing medieval about it."

According to the Associated Press, Parker had the venue decked out their special day, "building the equivalent of a movie set for the wedding."

At the wedding, a rep tells Us that guests were treated to music performances by The Good, The Bad & The Ginger and Loreena McKennitt.

The couple got engaged in Feb. 2011.

Parker, worth an estimated $2 billion, was portrayed in the 2008 movie The Social Network by Justin Timberlake. He founded Napster in 1999 when he just was just 19 years old. In 2004, he became the first president of Facebook before stepping down in 2005.

He's since been involved with the Founders Fund, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, and is currently a backer for the music-streaming service Spotify.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sean Parker Is Married! Facebook Billionaire Weds Alexandra Lenas