SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sean Parker says the Big Sur resort where he held his posh, Lord of the Rings-inspired wedding threatened to cancel it if he didn't agree to pay for the unpermitted wedding construction and the inn's past land use violations.

The co-founder of Napster and former Facebook Inc. president told The Associated Press Friday that the Ventana Inn & Spa preferred to cancel rather than work out an agreement with the California Coastal Commission.

The commission investigated and found Parker had built fake ruins, a cottage and other structures near iconic redwoods and a stream with threatened fish without permits.

Parker agreed to pay $2.5 million in a settlement with the commission that includes Ventana's past violations and future conservation programs.

Multiple calls to Ventana were not returned.