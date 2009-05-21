According to Us Weekly, Sean Penn and Robin Wright Penn have called off their divorce proceedings.

Penn's rep confirmed that the actor requested filed to dismiss their legal separation case at the Marin County Superior Court today.

Penn told the New York Daily News, "It was an arrogant mistake."

This is the second time in eighteen months that the couple had filed for separation and later dismissed it. They originally filed in December 2007, and the petition was dismissed in April of 2008.

They were last seen on the red carpet together at the Academy Awards where Penn won Best Actor for his role in "Milk." He did not thank Robin in his acceptance speech.

Rumors also spread that Penn has been romantically involved with Natalie Portman. Last week, Portman explicitly denied these allegations.

Robin Wright Penn has been seen this week at the Cannes film festival, while Sean Penn is in New York filming an upcoming movie.

