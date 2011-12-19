Fergie and Josh Duhamel are still big kids at heart!

PHOTOS: Fergie and Josh's sweetest moments

For this year's holiday card, the spouses of nearly three years enlisted the talents of caricature artist James Malia, who transformed the A-list stars into a sexy Mrs. Claus and a cheery snowman. Malia also included illustrations of the couple's two dogs, Meatloaf and Zoe.

PHOTOS: Fergie and Josh's wedding album

What does Fergie, 36, want most this Christmas? "For my dogs to use the bathroom outside!" she told Us Weekly at her Black Eyed Peas bandmate Apl.de.Ap's birthday party in L.A. Tuesday.

Tell Us: Would you want to receive a holiday card from Fergie and Josh Duhamel?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly