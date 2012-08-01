Southern sweetheart Reese Witherspoon's ultimate vacation home is the perfect place for Robert Pattinson to lick his wounds after the fallout of his girlfriend Kristen Stewart's shocking fling.

In a recent issue of Elle Decor, Pattinson's Water for Elephants costar opened up her sprawling, seven-acre ranch in Ojai, Calif., which she purchased five years ago. The 36-year-old actress, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, uses the gorgeous space as an escape with her kids Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8, and her husband of 16 months, Jim Toth.

As revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, Pattinson took Witherspoon up on her offer to stay at her tranquil ranch after he discovered his longtime love Stewart cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, 41, on July 17 (as revealed in shocking photos on July 24 exclusively by Us).

Although the home is the spot where Witherspoon and her talent agent beau tied the knot last March, there's no glitzy, Hollywood style present on this estate, because Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville, Tenn., is very careful to preserve the ranch's history. Complete with a swimming poll, horse stables, a barn, guest cottages, the ranch also hosts a carnival of animals -- including donkeys, horses, pigs and four dogs.

"It's meditative and restorative," Witherspoon said of her vacation home. "As soon as I drive through the gate, I relax. The air is fresh, the phone isn't ringing, you can't access e-mail. Time slows down. Within an hour I'm lying on that couch taking a big fat nap. It's like having a little bit of Tennessee in California."

Pattinson could definitely use some R&R at Casa Witherspoon. A source tells Us that the actor is "a total mess" over the scandal and is "questioning everything."

Witherspoon first met Pattinson on the set of 2004 film Vanity Fair in which she played his mother. The teamed up again to portray lovers in 2011's Water for Elephants. "He's sweet and loving and has the nicest family," the actress explained of her friendship with the Twilight star to USA Today in December 2010. "He's a very sensitive soul."

