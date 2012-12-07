Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza exchanged vows in Punta Mita, Mexico, Dec. 1 in front of 200 guests -- and TLC's cameras!

In an exclusive sneak peek of TLC's two-hour special, Mario & Courtney's Wedding Fiesta, the bride and groom are busy getting dressed and ready for their ceremony.

"The ceremony is about to start," Lopez, 39, says. ". . . I'm going to see my bride walk down the aisle."

While Lopez was getting pumped up for the wedding to start, Mazza was focused on getting their daughter Gia, 2, ready to walk down the aisle as a flower girl.

"Now that Gia's hair is done, I'm going to get her dress and I can't wait to see my baby all dressed up," Mazza, 31, says. "She just looked like a little doll. And in that moment, it took me away from all the craziness and the mishaps that were happening."

Indeed, there were a few mishaps along the way, including Gia having a mid-aisle meltdown when her purse full of flower petals spilled on the ground. "She just stood there looking so upset," an attendee told Us Weekly. "Finally, the other kids came and helped her down the aisle and she ran to her grandmothers."

