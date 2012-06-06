Liam Hemsworth sure did well!

Proposing to his girlfriend of three years, Miley Cyrus, "The Hunger Games star," 22, enlisted jeweler to the stars Neil Lane to create a one-of-a-kind vintage engagement ring for the 19-year-old singer/actress.

Totaling three-and-a-half carats, the cushion-cut ring features carved diamond motifs in an art nouveau pattern. The ring's center stone is an antique that dates back to the 19th century, according to a release from the jeweler.

"I feel like all my dreams are coming true," bride-to-be Cyrus tweeted hours after news of her engagement broke Wednesday.

The former Hannah Montana star first fell for the Australian hunk while filming 2009's "The Last Song." Save for a brief split in August 2010, the couple has been together ever since.

