See Miley Cyrus' Stunning, 3.5-Carat Engagement Ring!
Liam Hemsworth sure did well!
Proposing to his girlfriend of three years, Miley Cyrus, "The Hunger Games star," 22, enlisted jeweler to the stars Neil Lane to create a one-of-a-kind vintage engagement ring for the 19-year-old singer/actress.
PHOTOS: Miley's wild life so far
Totaling three-and-a-half carats, the cushion-cut ring features carved diamond motifs in an art nouveau pattern. The ring's center stone is an antique that dates back to the 19th century, according to a release from the jeweler.
"I feel like all my dreams are coming true," bride-to-be Cyrus tweeted hours after news of her engagement broke Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Stars who wed too young
The former Hannah Montana star first fell for the Australian hunk while filming 2009's "The Last Song." Save for a brief split in August 2010, the couple has been together ever since.
RELATED ON WONDERWALL:
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 05, 2018 Let's revisit country music's biggest scandals