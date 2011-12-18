Happy holidays from the Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian unveiled her family's 2011 Christmas card on her blog Monday, as photographed by Nick Saglimbeni.

"I love our family Christmas card shoots and I think this one looks amazing!" Kardashian, 31, wrote in her post, which features the image of her extended family -- including brother-in-law Lamar Odom, Scott Disick and nephew Mason.

In the image -- which can also be viewed in 3-D with 3-D glasses -- the family suits up in their best menswear-inspired ensembles. Save for family matriarch Kris Jenner, of course, who dons a festive teal long-sleeve dress.

