PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) -- Detroit rocker Bob Seger and a bandmate are named in a negligence lawsuit filed by a man who says he suffered injuries in a crash involving a car registered to Seger.

Scott Martin of Oxford, Mich., claims in the lawsuit that he was injured Aug. 8 in Independence Township when his motorcycle was struck by the Seger-registered 2004 Lexus driven by Christopher Campbell. Campbell is Seger's bass player.

Authorities say Campbell was ticketed for failure to stop after the accident, which happened about 30 miles northwest of Detroit.

A message was left Tuesday for Campbell and Seger through Seger's management company.

Martin's attorney Michael Morse told The Detroit News that his client hasn't been able to work and suffered pain.

