Selena Gomez hopes that her new management move will light up her career like a firework! As TMZ reported earlier this month, the former Disney star, 21, fired her mom Mandy Teefy and stepdad Brian Teefey, who have managed her since childhood. Replacing her parents is Bradford Cobb, who manages Katy Perry and Adam Lambert, Us Weekly has exclusively learned.

PHOTOS: Selena's red carpet style

The decision comes after Gomez cancelled her Australian tour in December and secretly entered rehab in January and reconnected with boyfriend Justin Bieber. She made yet more headlines last week when she palled around with Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the Coachella Music Festival -- only to mysteriously unfollow them on Instagram shortly thereafter.

PHOTOS: Jelena's romance

Cobb, who was listed as one of Billboard's 40 executives under 40 in July 2013, has spent more than a decade in the industry making a name for himself, and was instrumental in making Katy Perry a pop superstar.

"For me, it's really about the team," Cobb told Billboard of his success. "Everyone [at Direct Management Group] works on all of the clients, and we build the right team for each artist."

PHOTOS: Disney stars through the years

Gomez, who parted ways with her label Hollywood Records, seems ready to reinvent her career. Her 2013 album Stars Dance was her first number one on the Billboard 200, with hits "Come & Get It" and "Slow Down."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Alessandra Ambrosio, Vanessa Hudgens and more stars at 2014 Coachella

Julianne Hough, Kim Kardashian and more stars wearing distressed denim

Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and more stars who bare too much on social media