Selena Gomez's baby sister Gracie: See the first photo

Selena Gomez sister

By Us Weekly

It was "Take Your Sister to Work" day for Selena Gomez on Friday, June 21. The pop singer was on a shoot in Malibu for her Dream Out Loud clothing line when mom Mandy Teefey, 37, and her husband, Brian Teefey, visited her for a picnic lunch break with their new baby girl, Gracie, born June 12.

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber -- the way they were

No sibling rivalry was on display as Gomez, 20, joyfully played with her adorable little sister, who was clad in white and pink. The "Come & Get It" singer even showed her maternal side, gingerly picking up the dozing bundle of joy and carefully cradling her in her arms.

PHOTOS: Selena's sexy style

On Mother's Day this year, Gomez tweeted "Hope all the amazing moms had a great day! I have the best momma in the world :)) I love you so much!"

PHOTOS: Stars and their moms

She spoke to Glamour in November about being raised by a single mom. "I definitely didn't appreciate [my upbringing] when I was little. I was frustrated that my parents weren't together and never saw the light at the end of the tunnel where my mom was working hard to provide a better life for me," she said.

Click through to see more photos of Selena with her sister!