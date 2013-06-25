Selena Gomez's baby sister Gracie: See the first photo
Selena Gomez sister
It was "Take Your Sister to Work" day for Selena Gomez on Friday, June 21. The pop singer was on a shoot in Malibu for her Dream Out Loud clothing line when mom Mandy Teefey, 37, and her husband, Brian Teefey, visited her for a picnic lunch break with their new baby girl, Gracie, born June 12.
No sibling rivalry was on display as Gomez, 20, joyfully played with her adorable little sister, who was clad in white and pink. The "Come & Get It" singer even showed her maternal side, gingerly picking up the dozing bundle of joy and carefully cradling her in her arms.
On Mother's Day this year, Gomez tweeted "Hope all the amazing moms had a great day! I have the best momma in the world :)) I love you so much!"
She spoke to Glamour in November about being raised by a single mom. "I definitely didn't appreciate [my upbringing] when I was little. I was frustrated that my parents weren't together and never saw the light at the end of the tunnel where my mom was working hard to provide a better life for me," she said.
