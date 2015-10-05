Where's Drake? Serena Williams posted a sexy shot to her Instagram Oct. 4, from where she appears to be vacationing at San Marco River in Texas. Accompanied by "Teen Wolf" star, Colton Haynes, the tennis player rocked a bright swimsuit and posed with an inflatable raft in the snap.

Though the superstar athlete is rumored to be dating Drake, the rapper can't be spotted in any of the pics on her river pals' Instagram accounts. The third member of the pics, Val Vogt, posted another photo from the water romp that showed the three amigos posing with their backs turned to the camera in their swimming gear.

Serena, who is currently recovering from injuries and taking time away from the tennis court for the rest of the year, seems to be living it up on her break. She captioned photo with her friends, "Core memories with@valgabond @coltonlhaynes love you guys."

While it's unclear just how the 34-year-old tennis star knows 27-year-old Colton, it isn't a brand new friendship. Colton was spotted at the US Open in September to watch Serena play, and happened to be sitting right next to her rumored beau, Drake!