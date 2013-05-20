Only three months after Seth MacFarlane was largely criticized for his oft-offensive jokes during the February 2013 Oscar Awards, he announced on Twitter that he won't be back to redeem himself during the 2014 show.

"Traumatized critics exhale: I'm unable to do the Oscars again," the 39-year-old comedian wrote. "Tried to make it work schedule-wise, but I need sleep."

Praising the producers of the awards show, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, he continued, "However, I highly recommend the job, as Zadan and Meron are two of the most talented producers in the business. My suggestion for host is Joaquin Phoenix."

The chances of MacFarlane returning as host seemed slim -- a few days after he hosted, a fan tweeted him, asking if he'd consider hosting again. The Family Guy creator's honest response? "No way. Lotta fun to have done it, though."

Indeed, MacFarlane's jokes (ranging from Chris Brown's 2009 assault of Rihanna to foreign accents to Adele's weight) at this year's awards show did not go over too well -- a USA Today critic accused him of being "awash with self-indulgence" and a Deadline Hollywood writer said MacFarlane was "lame" and "The Worst Oscar Host Ever."

MacFarlane is currently writing the screenplay for Ted 2.

With MacFarlane out, the hosting spot is now up for grabs. Past hosts have included Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres, James Franco, Anne Hathaway and Whoopi Goldberg, among others.

