The Sex and the City sequel officially has a release date: May 28, 2010, Variety reports.

The second installment debuts around the same timeframe as the first flick, which hit theaters May 30, 2008 and earned $412 million worldwide.

Us Weekly broke the news that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis would reprise their roles.

So what happens this time around?

Chris Noth hinted to Us last week that producers are "probably thinking" about babies for Big and Carrie, who wed at the end of the first movie.

Nixon told Us she has a few ideas for her character, feisty lawyer Miranda Hobbes.

"I would love to see her and Carrie and Charlotte and Samantha all go off on some wild madcap adventure somewhere," she said.

Parker, however, wouldn't dish.

"In a million years I'm not going to give you an indication," she said jokingly. "I want someone to show up that first weekend."

