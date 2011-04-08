Sexiest Celeb Siblings

By Drew Mackie

It runs in the family. Fame, that is. But in a few instances, celebri-siblings share a certain wow factor that goes beyond just plain ol' celebrity -- because they're famous and hot. Check out some families who have sexiness coded into their DNA.

Siblings: Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian

Why they're sexy: More than a few guys would love to explore those famous curves and get tangled up in all that long, dark hair. And I'm sure there's at least one guy out there who has a thing for that particular, Kardashian-y manner of speaking.

RELATED: What was Kim's big shocking secret?