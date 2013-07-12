Sharknado became a Twitter sensation when it premiered on the Syfy network on Thursday, July 11. The movie -- about a tornado filled with sharks -- stars Tara Reid, Ian Ziering and Cassie Scerbo. Dozens of celebrities weighed in on the over-the-top flick via the social networking site.

"As usual, the beach youths all deserve to die," former MTV News staff Kurt Loder wrote. "Rooting for the sharks #Sharknado." Actor Patton Oswalt joked, "Dear @SyfyTV: please follow up SHARKNADO with PARTLY CLOWNY. Sky. Clowns. Michael Pare (probably)." 30 Rock alum Judah Friedlander also pitched a movie to the network, writing, "SharkFart vs Diarrhea Whale. Call me @Syfy. That's my movie pitch. #Sharknado."

Ziering, 49, wasn't able to catch the premiere. "#LiveTweetingSharknado I cant believe how this movie is blowing up ALL social media," he wrote. "Working with @Chippendales tonight, seeing it tomorrow." The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added, "After seeing myself in a wetsuit at 207lbs I'm surprised I didn't get eatin first.. #lardandincharge."

To see how the rest of Hollywood felt about Sharknado, read on:

Olivia Wilde, Drinking BuddiesI just recorded it based on this review: "@MiaFarrow: Omg omg OMG #sharknado"

B.J. Novak, Saving Mr. BanksI'm afraid that now when we have a real sharknado everyone's going to treat it like a joke.

Chrissy Teigen, modelSay what you will about Tara and Ian but I don't see any of YOU starring in shark tornado tv movies

Christina Applegate, Anchorman 2We can't just stay here and let sharks rain down on us.....,

Josh Gad, 1600 PennThe Producers of Planet Earth are watching #SharkNado tonight asking themselves, "why do we even try?"

Autumn Reeser, EntourageOn @NecRoughness set w/ @Karissaleelee and we are flabbergasted at the amount of people tweeting about #Sharknado. And now we feel left out.

Horatio Sanz, G.B.F.I wish I could join in on the shenanigans, But I had a cousin that was killed by a #Sharknado back in '93. #RamonRIP

Elizabeth Banks, The Hunger GamesWell, there goes my Emmy. RT @Syfy: . @oliviawilde @MiaFarrow We have roles for you both in the #Sharknado sequel @DamonLindelof is writing"

Michael Chiklis, ParkerClearly SyFy is employing the old, "so bad, it's good," method with tremendous effect. #TrendingForHours #SharkNado"

