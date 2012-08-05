America's Got Talent doesn't have Sharon Osbourne anymore.

As rumored for several weeks, the 59-year-old star is quitting America's Got Talent after serving as judge on the NBC series for seven seasons, she tells the New York Post. And simple fatigue isn't the reason for her departure, either.

PHOTOS: Biggest reality TV bombshells ever

Instead, Sharon charges that NBC fired her son Jack from new reality series Stars Earn Stripes following his multiple sclerosis diagnosis earlier this summer.

"I just can't be fake," Osbourne told the Post, explaining that she fought bitterly with NBC executives. "It's discrimination, and it was badly handled." She claims the network fired Jack, 26, via email two days before production was set to begin on the show, which tasks celebs (like Dean Cain and Nick Lachey) to undergo military training exercises.

PHOTOS: Nasty celeb feuds

She's willing to pay the penalty for departing the series early, too; she remains under contract with NBC.

"All they can do is stop me from being a judge on another network for five years."

PHOTOS: Celeb health scares

NBC has denied ever firing Osbourne, and pointed out that a contract for Jack was never signed. "He was somebody we were in talks with," producer David Hurwitz said. Still, Sharon furnishes emails with Hurwitz suggesting a verbal agreement that was quickly reneged after Jack went public with his MS diagnosis.

"Sharon has been a valuable part of the NBC family. We regret any misunderstanding and wish Jack well," an NBC rep told the Post Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sharon Osbourne Quits America's Got Talent, Claims NBC Fired Son Jack