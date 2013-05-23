Blake Shelton has a date and location for his benefit and fellow Oklahoman Carrie Underwood is writing a large check to help benefit those affected by this week's storms in their home state.

Organizers say Shelton's "Healing in the Heartland" benefit concert will be held May 29 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The event will be televised live on NBC.

And Underwood is donating $1 million in proceeds from her recent Blown Away Tour to the Red Cross, which assists in disasters such as the one that devastated Moore, Okla., and killed 24 people Monday. Underwood grew up in Checotah.

Shelton, a resident of nearby Ada, announced plans for the benefit after Tuesday's episode of "The Voice." A lineup and more details will be announced Friday.

