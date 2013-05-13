Shenae Grimes' May 10 wedding may have featured some untraditional elements -- like house music and a black Vera Wang gown -- but it was a fitting way to celebrate her new life with husband Josh Beech.

The 90210 actress tied the knot with the model/musician at the Boys Hall in Ashford, Kent, Us Weekly can confirm. According to a source and local legend, the hall is said to be haunted.

The couple exchanged vows under a gazebo. After saying "I do," Grimes, 23, and Beech, 26, "walked out to a remix of Beastie Boys and Led Zeppelin," a source reveals. Sixteen guests attended the ceremony, with more friends and family joining the newlyweds at their reception.

Grimes' 90210 costar AnnaLynne McCord was on hand for the celebration. "I love you both! Thank you for showing me how special the dedication of marriage can be," McCord wrote in a tweet directed to the newlyweds. "Such an amazing night!" Beech (who wore a Saint Laurent Paris suit) replied, "We love you! Thank you so much for being there."

Two days later, Toronto native Grimes shared an update with her Twitter followers. "Thanking all of my fans endlessly for the beautiful well wishes on our recent wedding!" she wrote. "Big hugs to all of you for your constant support! . . Off and away on our honeymoon! Ah! So excited!"

When Grimes changed her name to "Shenae Beech" on Twitter, her proud husband took a screenshot and jokingly wrote, "F-ck, I have a wife!"

