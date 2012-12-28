Before "Nymphomaniac" co-stars Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth took their romance public in December, the actor's 19-year-old girlfriend revealed what her dream date would entail in an interview with i-D magazine.

"[I want] something very simple," the 5-foot-9 half-Canadian, half-Brazilian starlet said. "Maybe just stay in and cook and watch a great movie. I'm obsessed with film."

LaBeouf, 26, began dating the model turned actress shortly after ending his two-year relationship with stylist Karolyn Pho earlier this fall. "He got to know Mia on set and quickly became enamored of her," a source told Radar Online. "They have similar interests, they love alternative music, thrift stores and she is edgy and funny, which Shia loves."

Before she was cast in director Lars von Trier's film "Nymphomanic," which will reportedly feature real sex between the actors, Goth was an aspiring model.

"I was scouted at the underage music festival in Victoria Park [in London]. The photographer, Gemma Booth, allowed me to do work experience with her when I was 15. Then, on my final day, she took me to Storm," Goth told i-D of the modeling agency. "Everyone was so lovely at Storm that I was happy to sign up with them."

Like LaBeouf, whose ex-girlfriends also include China Brezner (2004 to 2007) and Carey Mulligan (2009 to 2010), Goth is still finding her way in the world.

"I am still very young and learning new things every day," she told i-D. "I'm interested in psychology and how your surroundings can influence your character, and because of that I think I try and take the very best from a situation, good or bad, and constantly work on myself."

