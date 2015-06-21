She's so big!

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who just turned 9 in May, made a rare appearance with her mother as the duo traveled to Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin on June 20, 2015.

Angelina, 40 -- a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador -- and her mini-me made the humanitarian trip in honor of World Refugee Day.

During the visit, they visited a Syrian and Iraqi refugee camp, People reports. Afterward, Angelina spoke out to bring awareness to the humanitarian crisis there. "Our world has never been richer or healthier or more advanced," she said, according to a press release. "Yet never before have so many people been dispossessed and stripped of their basic human rights."

In recent weeks, Angelina has been publicly educating her kids about giving back: Her trip with Shiloh follows another Mommy-and-me adventure the actress made earlier this month with son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 11.

Angie and Pax were photographed meeting cheetah cubs in the African nation of Namibia -- where Shiloh was born -- during a visit to the N/a'an Ku Se Foundation, a wildlife conservation group that Angelina and husband Brad Pitt's Jolie-Pitt Foundation has long supported.

One of the cubs was named Shiloh in honor of Angie and Brad's daughter, and Shiloh named two others Wonder and Odyssey. "Shiloh watches videos of the cubs as they are growing," Angelina said on the N/a'an Ku Se Foundation Facebook page. "She loves that little cheetah Shiloh has a tough and independent nature, and cannot wait to visit N/a'an ku sê and meet them herself."