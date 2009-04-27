Entertainment Tonight -- "American Idol" is down to the Top Five: Adam Lambert, Allison Iraheta, Danny Gokey, Kris Allen and Matt Giraud. So which two singers will go face-to-face for the finale on Tuesday, May 19?

"I would put my money on Adam and Danny ... It is going to be Adam and somebody," judge Simon Cowell told ET at a press conference for his NBC series, "America's Got Talent," premiering Tuesday, June 24 at 9 p.m. "I would like to see Adam and Danny because I think they are the best two singers, and at the end of the day that is what should happen."

This season saw the inception of a fourth judge -- Kara DioGuardi -- to the "American Idol" panel and Simon says, "I like Kara. The more I get to know her, the more I like her. You can't make the same show forever. You have got to make changes because people will get bored. So anything that promotes change, I will push for."

Kara, who has written songs for past "American Idol" winners, including Kelly Clarkson, is in the running as the writer of the single that this season's winner will first record, but Simon says it is not a sure thing.

"She is certainly in the right place, but it has got to be a good song," he points out. "We wouldn't guarantee it just because it is her, but she is a great songwriter."

Simon only has one more year on his "American Idol" contract and he is seriously thinking of leaving to work on other TV projects. So ET asked, "Is it a done deal, or can FOX make him an offer that he can't refuse?"

"Maybe I did speak a little too openly in the beginning. I hinted at [leaving] and then people started asking me questions. If you asked [FOX], they would say the same thing. We always said there would be a finite time," he tells ET. "I have had a good eight years. We never thought we would get beyond one season. I can honestly say it is the best eight years of my life, but you get to a point where you go, 'Maybe it is time for a change.' It has got nothing to do with the relationship with FOX, because we get along brilliantly. We haven't even sat down [to negotiate]. I may be premature. They may say, 'We don't want you.'"

"American Idol" returns Tuesday, April 28 at 8 p.m. on FOX, when the Top Five sing songs made famous by the Rat Pack.