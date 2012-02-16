It's true that everyone from teenagers to women in their 40s are prone to a zit here and there -- but what about the batch of pimples that pop up right around that time of the month?

Before going into attack mode with the strongest, acne-fighting face wash on shelves, watch the video above where celeb dermatologist and Physician's Formula consulting doc Meghan O'Brien explains why hormonal breakouts happen in the first place.

Then, follow her recommendations on which ingredients to should look that won't dry out already stressed-out skin.

