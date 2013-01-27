LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tina Fey had a surprise waiting when the "30 Rock" star arrived backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to pick up her trophy.

After winning best comedy actress for the fifth time, Fey signed her name left-handed to the statuette receipt and agreement awaiting all winners at the trophy table on Sunday night.

Then she looked at her award and noticed the base was swathed in black duct tape.

"I got one with a camera," Fey said. "I saw the tape and I thought it was broken."

She was told the attached camera would be following the award throughout the evening to record its activities. At that, she leaned over and whispered sweet words to what she called "trophy No. 775."

"I didn't expect to be out of my seat at all tonight," Fey said in the small room. "I thought I was going to get drunk."