A baby meatball for the original meatball! Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gave birth to her second child on Friday, Sept. 26, welcoming daughter Giovanna Marie LaValle with fiancé Jionni LaValle.

"So happy to let you know we had our beautiful daughter this morning Giovanna Marie LaValle. 6.7 lbs, full head of black hair & perfect????????????" Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) announced Friday.

The former "Jersey Shore" star, 26, welcomed her first child, son Lorenzo, in August 2012, five months after LaValle, 26, proposed to his pint-sized love.

Once known for her hard-partying ways, Snooki reformed in a major way with her focus on her family. "I have different priorities now," she told Us Weekly in March 2012 before Lorenzo's arrival. "I don't care what anybody else thinks. As long as I know I'm ready and [Jionni's] ready."

The reality star has stayed committed to her fitness, working out her toned body during her second pregnancy, even as she approached her due date. She has also been eating well, telling Us this past April, "My first pregnancy, I didn't do anything. I just sat and ate on the couch and I was literally a whale. I was so negative, 'cause I just didn't feel good at all. With this pregnancy, I'm working out and eating healthy. I feel better about life."

The birth of Snooki's daughter follows the introduction of the star's goddaughter Meilani, whom Snooki's "Jersey Shore" co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her fiancé Roger Mathews welcomed in July.

The "Snooki & JWoww" stars compared baby bumps this past spring, helping one another through the process, and already paving the way for their girls to be best friends. "I am absolutely head over heels in love with this little peanut and so proud of Jenni for being such an amazing mommy so far!" Snooki said at the time of Meilani's birth. "Never doubted her, but she is KILLING it as a first time mommy!"

