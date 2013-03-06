Snooki loses 42 pounds, debuts post-baby bod in bikini

Snooki leopard bikini us weekly

There's a little bit less of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to go around these days -- 42 pounds' worth! The former "Jersey Shore" party girl, 25, has experienced a complete life makeover since last year, thanks to her engagement to boyfriend Jionni LaValle, her first-ever pregnancy, and the August birth of her adorable baby boy, Lorenzo.

"When you have a baby, everything changes," the 4-foot-9 star says in the new issue of Us Weekly. Part of Snooki's transformation? She's shed an astounding 42 pounds since giving birth, weighing in at a 102 pounds and revealing the sexy results for Us in body-revealing bikinis.

"I lost it for me," she tells Us, "but I also wanted Jionni to know that I can be hot as a mom."

