Snooki is proud of her post-baby body -- and she's eager to show it off! The former Jersey Shore star has been posting multiple pictures of her ongoing slimdown via Instagram. The Shore Thing author, 25, unveiled her flat stomach and tiny waist when she wore a sports bra and sweatpants on Tuesday, June 25. "Getting more toned and defined," Snooki wrote in the photo caption. In a second image, the self-proclaimed "Princess of Poughkeepsie" flexed her biceps and said she was "damn proud" to be a "fit mom."

The former MTV reality star demonstrated her tire-flipping workout three days earlier on Instagram. "How I start my Saturdays," she explained. "Buns and guns." Snooki is exercising with New Jersey-based trainer Anthony Michael. She defended her athletic figure via Twitter June 25. "Everyone's saying the 'new fit me' isn't what I'm suppose to look [like]," she wrote. "I wasn't always a fatass, kids. Get used to my fit life, cause I love it!"

Snooki unveiled her 42-pound weight loss on the March 18 cover of Us Weekly. "I feel great," said the star, who welcomed son Lorenzo in August 2012 with fiance Jionni LaValle. "I have a lot of energy because I work out so much and the endorphins put me in a good mood. And when you're skinnier, you feel so much better about yourself."

At the time, the sunglasses designer told Us she still had "the mommy pooch I need to get rid of, and I want my upper legs to be more toned." Snooki also said she was considering a future breast augmentation. "My boobs are messed up. In a bra, they look good. But when I take it off, they're all flappy," she explained. "I can't wait to get a boob job when I'm done having kids."

Vanity aside, Snooki (real name: Nicole Polizzi) said she was motivated to get fit for another reason: "When Lorenzo starts running around, I want to be able to run with him and not complain that my legs hurt or I'm out of breath. I don't want to worry about the things I can't do because I'm friggin' fat."

