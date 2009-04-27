SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) -- Snoop Dogg says he didn't hit a man with his microphone during a 2005 concert melee.

The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, took the stand Monday afternoon in a civil trial. He is being sued by Richard Monroe Jr., who claims he was seriously hurt by Broadus and his security guards after he came onstage during a show near Seattle.

Broadus told jurors he didn't hit Monroe with a brass knuckle microphone as the man contends.

He said Monroe had only himself to blame for his injuries and shouldn't have come onstage.

Monroe testified Friday he thought he had been invited onstage. He sued the "Gin and Juice" rapper in 2006, seeking millions.