Sizzling in the summer! Modern Family star Sofia Vergara shared a series of sexy selfies via her official Instagram account on Sunday, June 23. In the three pictures, the actress bares her toned midriff by donning a self-designed Kmart collection bikini top and SoulCycle sweatpants. The other images show the Emmy winner swinging in a park.

Earlier this month, the actress spoke to Us Weekly about how she stays in shape while unveiling her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City. "I do everything in moderation. I try to enjoy life," said Vergara, who's been engaged to Nick Loeb since the summer of 2012. "I don't believe in crazy diets or exercise. I believe everything in moderation."

Vergara -- who has a 21-year-old son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez -- added that she doesn't "smoke or do drugs," either. "You know, I drink to have fun," she admitted. "I just try to live, like, a normal life."

TV's highest-paid actress also revealed that she doesn't have a "favorite" workout routine. In fact, Vergara said she'd prefer to never set foot inside a gym.

"Now that I'm older, I know that I have to keep up. When I'm in Los Angeles, I have a trainer, Gunnar Peterson, because if not, I sabotage myself," Vergara said of the pro, who's also worked with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. "If I have to do 12 repetitions, I do seven. And in New York, I have a trainer. His name is Justin Gelband. And so they force me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sofia Vergara Bares Midriff in Kmart Bikini Top, SoulCycle Sweatpants