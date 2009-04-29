Looks like Jennifer Aniston isn't following in ex Brad Pitt's footsteps.

Tabloid Star reports that Pitt, 45, is giving Aniston, 40, advice about adopting a baby boy. It also says the actress -- currently in NYC filming The Baster -- will spend $250,000 on a nursery.

See photos of stars who adopted.

"They are completely wrong," a source tells Usmagazine.com.

Look back at Brad and Jen's most romantic moments.

That doesn't mean that Aniston doesn't want kids one day.

"The women who inspire me are the ones with families and children and who keep on working. Why would I wish to limit myself?" she told UK Hello! in March. "I want to have it all. At the moment, I'm doing pretty well. Were there times when I had a little 'pity party' for myself? Of course. Who hasn't done that?"