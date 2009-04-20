Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are still going strong, two sources tell Usmagazine.com.

"They have not split," the first pal tells Us of the couple, who went on a getaway to Vail, Colorado earlier this month.

Rumors spread they called it quits after it was reported Timberlake "was very much acting like a single guy" at Kate Hudson's 30th birthday party over the weekend, which Biel did not attend.

"Things are very good with them," another source tells Us. "They do things separately sometimes."

The pair -- who began dating after Timberlake split from Cameron Diaz in 2007 -- recently bought an apartment in NYC.

"The apartment is great," the singer's mother, Lynn Harless, recently told Us. "He's loving it!"