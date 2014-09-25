MADRID (AP) -- Spain's film academy has selected the movie "Vivir es Facil con los Ojos Cerrados" (Living is Easy With Eyes Closed) about a Spanish man's quest to meet John Lennon as its entry for best foreign language film at next year's Oscars.

Director David Trueba's film, chosen Thursday, tells the true story of an English-language teacher from Spain who traveled to the southern province of Almeria in 1966 to try to meet the late Beatles star, who was staying there.

The movie takes its name from the lyrics of the Beatles song "Strawberry Fields Forever," which Lennon began writing in Almeria.

The U.S. film academy will select finalists for the Oscars in January, with the awards announced a month later.

Spain has won four Oscars for best foreign language film. Trueba's brother, Fernando Trueba, won the category in 1994 for "Belle Epoque."