You know the world is turning topsy-turvy when Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt refuse camera coverage on national television. Heidi and Spencer, the married couple who had yet to meet a reality TV opportunity they weren't in love with, have reportedly quit "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" And after all that hard work Spencer put into his rap theme song? Tragic.

The Unambiguously Shameless Duo (I think that's their official title now) had already threatened to walk off the show twice during last night's premiere but kept coming back for more. They quit for real, however, after the live portion of last night's show. Good to know they couldn't walk away while cameras were rolling. These aren't amateur fame grubbers we're dealing with.

They haven't exactly been the most loved people on the show (mind you, this is a show that stars Janice Dickinson, Stephen Baldwin, and Sanjaya) and were reportedly upset they weren't getting special treatment due to their perceived "elevated" celeb status.

Apparently after Spencer threw one of his many fits, other contestants snuck in and stole Heidi's dry shampoo (OH. NO. THEY. DIDN'T!). Spencer, in turn, smacked a water bottle away from the hands of one of the other contestants and hid wrestler Torrie Wilson's bag.

Heidi, in defense of her husband's actions, explains, "My husband is a very new Christian."

Wait, do new Christians have a stronger proclivity toward water bottle-smacking and bag-stealing? Guess I haven't read the "Newly Christian Guide for Dummies" lately.

Either way, everyone can rest assured knowing that Speidi's actions will return to being carefully documented in the safety of red carpets, swag parties, and Robertson Boulevard.

