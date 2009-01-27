Geri Halliwell, the British pop singer also known as Ginger Spice, is engaged to an Italian yacht tycoon.

The engagement happened after a whirlwind romance with her beau, 34-year-old Fabrizio Politi, People magazine reports.

Geri, 36, met her fiancé in Florence, Italy, in December and Fabrizio presented the singer with an engagement ring over the holidays, People says.

Since then, the couple has been enjoying themselves on a series of luxury trips to exotic locations in Italy and France.