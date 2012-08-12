It's a Spice World all over again!

As expected, the Spice Girls reunited for one night only at Sunday night's Olympics Closing Ceremony in their native London -- arguably stealing the show from a staggering roster of British superstars that also included Take That, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Fatboy Slim, Russell Brand, The Who, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, with Prince Harry and Kate Middleton looking on in the stands.

PHOTOS: Victoria Beckham's life today

Entering the Olympic Stadium via decked-out London cabs, Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sport Spice) performed two of their biggest hits, "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life," eventually climbing atop the roofs of those cabs during the breathtaking set.

PHOTOS: Harper Beckham's poshest outfits

Formed by producers in 1994, the most successful female singing group of all time broke up in 2000, but returned in 2007 and 2008 for a hugely successful global reunion tour in 2007 and 2008. At Sunday's showstopping performance, the women -- now all in their late 30s (Halliwell is now 40) with their own kids, arguably looked even sexier and more glam then they did in the late 90s heyday.

PHOTOS: Sexiest Brits

Now a married 38-year-old mother of four and fashion designer, Beckham wore a black mini-dress with a long train; Halliwell, a 40-year-old single mom, singer, and reality star, wore a Union Jack-inspired red mini; Brown, a 37-year-old mother of three, wore a Britney/Jennifer-Lopez-inspire sparkly nude catsuit; Bunton, a 36-year-old mother of two and popular British TV presenter, dazzled in a neon pink miniskirt; Chisholm, 38, a mother of one who continues to record albums, wore a sleek, retro-chic white bell-bottom jumpsuit.

Tell Us: Which Spice Girl looked the best on Sunday?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Spice Girls: See How They've Barely Aged