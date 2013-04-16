Black and white dresses may be all the rage this spring, but that doesn't mean color has to be banned from your closet! Whether it's a crimson red blazer or mixed metallic bracelets, pops of color are perfect to amp up wardrobe basics without breaking the bank.

PHOTOS: The best celebrity styles for less

Us Weekly Fashion Director Sasha Charnin Morrison details three of her favorite desk-to-dinner outfits in the video above. As Morrison explains, you can still stay stylish, elegant and glamorous while adding a fierce colorful accent to your look.

Statement accessories like necklaces and bangle bracelets are key this season, as are metallic pointy toe pumps. "The pump acts as a neutral to always elongate the leg," says Morrison.

For more of Morrison's spring date night style must-haves -- and how to wear them -- watch the video above now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Spring's Sexiest Date Night Dresses -- And How to Wear Them!