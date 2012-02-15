PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- It's like the promised land for Bruce Springsteen fans at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The Boss' guitars, handwritten lyrics, personal scrapbooks and 1960 Corvette are among 150 items in the exhibit "From Asbury Park to the Promised Land: The Life and Music of Bruce Springsteen."

It opens Friday and runs through Sept. 3. The Philadelphia showing is the only scheduled stop.

The show was at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland since April 2009 but the National Constitution Center exhibit has new items and a deeper historical focus.

Constitution Center president and chief executive officer David Eisner said the exhibit provides perspectives on freedom of speech, the meaning of the American dream and the role of artists in politics and protest.