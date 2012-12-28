LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say actor Nick Stahl has been arrested for investigation of lewd conduct.

The 33-year-old "Terminator 3" star was arrested about 8 p.m. Thursday on Hollywood Boulevard. He was booked on a misdemeanor count of lewd conduct and released from custody.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/YU6uBO) that Stahl was arrested at an adult movie shop during a routine undercover police operation.

In May, Stahl had been reported missing by his wife, but he later turned up.

Stahl was a child star who performed in the 1993 film "The Man Without a Face." He also has appeared in the 2003-2005 HBO series "Carnivale'" and starred in "Mirrors 2" in 2010. An email seeking comment from his publicist was not immediately returned Friday.

