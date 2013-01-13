BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Film students Arturo Vargas and Renee Huesca snagged front row seats for the Golden Globe Awards bleachers, with Vargas providing some veteran commentary to his fellow fans.

This is the third time the 22-year-old Vargas has attended the show and this year he was accompanied by his mother, Patricia, and aunt Claudia Verdes, who traveled from Mexico City to take in the event.

Verdes craned to get a photo of "Nashville" star Hayden Panettiere and Vargas' mom. She joked that she planned to play paparazzi later and sell it to her nephew.

Vargas, meanwhile, fielded questions as stars arrived on the carpet.

He's hoping to eventually become a science fiction writer and director.

Huesca, also 22, says she hopes she might be walking down that red carpet herself someday.

"I've already thought about what I would say when interviewed," she said.

