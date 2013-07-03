Khloe Kardashian, Nicole Richie, and more stars busted for DUI

khloe kardashian stars with duis

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Nobody said celebrities are perfect! In fact, many of them are anything but. Take Khloe Kardashian, Nicole Richie, and Shia LaBeouf for example -- they belong to an elite group of Hollywood stars we're almost sure no one wants to join: The Hollywood DUI Club. Keep reading to see how these stars and more ended up with rap sheets after choosing to drive while impaired.

Khloe Kardashian was sentenced to three years probation following a March 2007 arrest for DUI. "What I could have done is just unthinkable," Khloe said later during an appearance on "The Tyra Banks Show." Sadly, Khloe broke the terms of her probation and was sentenced to 30 days in jail in July 2008 -- but she only served three hours of the sentence due to overcrowding.