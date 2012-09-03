Stars React to the Death of Michael Clarke Duncan
By Jon Warech
Star of "The Green Mile," Michael Clarke Duncan died Monday at the age of 54 after being hospitalized following a July heart attack. Celebrities who knew the actor took to Twitter to pay their respects. Scroll through and read their reactions.
