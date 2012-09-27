Celebrity Neighbors

By Jessica Wedemeyer

When Jennifer Aniston wants to borrow a cup of sugar, whose door does she knock on? Which noisy neighbor was responsible for disturbing the peace at Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Hollywood Hills home? And who had to leave the neighborhood after she started dating her neighbor's ex? We all have interesting relationships with our neighbors, and celebrities are no exception! Click through to see which stars call the same buildings, streets, and neighborhoods home.

RELATED: The Breakfast Club: Hollywood's Oddest Friendships

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

When Jen's marriage to Brad Pitt crumbled amidst cheating rumors in January 2005, the actress found solace on the shoulder of her BFF. Jen moved out of the Beverly Hills, Calif., home she shared with Brad and into a beachside bachelorette pad (and by "pad," we mean "mansion") a few houses down from Courteney on Carbon Beach in Malibu, Calif. "Courteney has been there for me in a lot of ways," Jen said of her best "Friend" on "The Oprah Show." "She really is the most dependable and loyal."