Stars Who Make the Same Mistake Twice

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Groundhog Day 2013 is just days away. (Are you waiting with bated breath?) As we eagerly anticipate Punxsutawney Phil's big day and celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bill Murray's 1993 film "Groundhog Day" -- in which a man is doomed to relive the same day over and over again -- we're taking a look back at a few stars who've fallen into similar traps and made the same mistake twice (or more!).

Apparently Katy Perry didn't learn the lesson about trying to fix bad boys after her marriage to recovering sex addict Russell Brand crumbled: She's been coupled up with Hollywood lothario John Mayer since summer 2012.