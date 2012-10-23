Stars Whose Homes Caught Fire

By Jessica Wedemeyer

These stars are so hot, they're on fire. No, really, they're on fire. In honor of National Fire Prevention Month in October, we're looking back at celebs whose homes were damaged or destroyed by fires. So blow out your candles, unplug your unused appliances, and click through to see which stars -- from Sean Penn and Alex Pettyfer to Ricki Lake and Courtney Love -- got the memo on fire safety precautions too late.

Kat Von D

Kat lost her Los Angeles home in a November 2010 fire that also claimed the life of her kitty, Valentine. The "LA Ink" star was later sued by her insurance agency for nearly a million dollars when they alleged she was responsible for the fire, which was caused by "multiple" lit candles that were left unattended in her home. But Kat was across the country at the time of the incident. She took to Twitter to tell her side of the story: "Contrary 2 rumors-I did NOT burn my house down(I was on my booktour during the fire) and no, I did NOT kill my own cat," she tweeted.