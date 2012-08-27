Stars With Angst

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Fame, success, and more money than most of us will see in a lifetime don't necessarily yield happiness. Just ask these celebs! Whether they're complaining on Twitter or to the press, some of our favorite stars have proved that no matter how much you age, you're never too old for some good old-fashioned teenage angst. From Robert Pattinson to Willow Smith and Shia LaBeouf, click through to see who's taking a cue from John Hughes and getting angsty.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis is the queen of bitter exes. The singer-songwriter ushered in a new wave of angry, female-driven pop-folk music when actor Dave Coulier (yes, we're talking about Uncle Joey) dumped her in the early '90s. The breakup inspired Alanis' hit "You Oughta Know" and paved the way for other angry pop stars like Jewel and Pink. After her 2007 split from Ryan Reynolds, Alanis went to work penning a new album of breakup anthems, "Flavors of Entanglement." She's since married and given birth to her first child, son Ever, and while we are happy for her, we still like Alanis most when she's doing what she does best: belting bitter breakup anthems and bashing her ex-boyfriends.