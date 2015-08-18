Stephanie Pratt's reality was never made public on reality TV.

The "Hills" star is coming clean about her troubled life, including her apathetic views toward life and and her struggles with an eating disorder after she had a taste of fame. Her most shocking admission, though, comes from her teenage days, and her revelation that she badly struggled with crystal meth.

"I was 14 or 15 [when I first smoked it]," she wrote in her book, "Made in Reality," according to the Daily Mail. "I was on the extreme level and addiction developed instantly. [I smoked] probably four times before school, then at snack... probably 12 or 13 times a day."

Drugs, she wrote, made her feel "rebellious and grown up."

Soon, she was using both crystal meth and cocaine and her affection toward life was nonexistent.

"I didn't care about anything. I could live or die, I didn't care," she said. "I had nothing to get out of bed for, nothing was exciting."

After a brush with the law for shoplifting, reality TV came calling, thanks to her brother's villainous role on "The Hills." Her addiction with drugs became a thing of past, something she conquered. However, she traded one addition for another: bulimia. In her memoir she claims she was bulimic during her three years on the MTV show.

"I lost about six pounds in two weeks but bulimia made my face very puffy so I freaked out and began going on crazy little diets, like I'd only eat Tic Tacs," Stephanie wrote. By 2009 she weighed 105 pounds.

These days, Stephanie is happy, healthy and living in London. She's hasn't strayed too far from her TV roots either, as she stars on the UK reality show "Made in Chelsea."

Stephanie's book was released on Aug. 13.