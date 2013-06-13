Time for babymoon? Stephen Amell and his pregnant wife, Cassandra Jean, hit the beach in Monaco on Thursday, June 13. The 32-year-old Arrow actor and 27-year-old former America's Next Top Model contestant showed off their swimsuit bodies while relaxing in the sun together.

Jean bared her baby bump in a tiny strapless black bikini sitting poolside. The first-time mom-to-be proudly showed off her pregnant belly to Amell, who worked on his tan by going shirtless in swim trunks.

Earlier in the week, Jean showed off her tiny baby bump in a lace mini-dress while posing on the red carpet with her hubby at the Monte Carlo TV Festival.

The couple, who tied the knot on the beach in the Caribbean in December 2012, confirmed they were expecting earlier this week. Amell told ET Canada that he's can't wait to become a father.

"I'm excited -- no I'm not excited, I'm very excited!" he said. "I'm sure that nervous energy will accompany that eventually, but only in a positive way."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Stephen Amell Goes Shirtless, Wife Cassandra Jean Shows Off Pregnant Bikini Body: Picture