Guess she's not the sunshine of his life anymore.

After 11 years of marriage and two sons together, Stevie Wonder filed for divorce from wife Kai Millard Morris, documents at TMZ confirmed.

Represented by Hollywood heavyweight attorney, the beloved music legend, 62, cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and asks for joint custody of their boys Kailand, 10, and Mandla, 7; the papers also not that the duo have been separated since October 2009.

It's the second marriage for the Grammy-winning "I Just Called to Say I Love You" singer, who divorced singer Syreeta Wright in 1972; Wonder has seven kids overall from his two marriages and other relationshps.

The division of the couple's assets -- Wonder made millions of dollars long before they wed -- has yet to be determined.

